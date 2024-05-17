Disappointing start for Aditi Ashok at Mizuho Americas Open

Jersey City (USA), May 17 (PTI) Aditi Ashok had a disappointing start at the Mizuho Americas Open, carding 4-over 76, which placed her Tied-99th and in danger of missing the cut.

Aditi, who is still looking for her first top-10 finish of 2024 on the LPGA, had two birdies against six bogeys.

LPGA Tour rookie, Korea's So Mi Lee shot 6-under 66 to take the lead, while Japan's Mao Saigo shot a 4-under 68 in the first round to sit at tied second.

Four players sit in a tie for second, including Saigo, Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines, Australia's Gabriela Ruffels and America's Andrea Lee.

Ruffels was one of four players to go bogey-free on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club.

Defending LPGA Tour champion Rose Zhang, who became a Rolex First-Time Winner and an official Tour member with her win at last year's Mizuho Americas Open, withdrew from the field after playing her first three holes.