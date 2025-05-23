Disappointing start for Indians in Korea

Incheon (South Korea), May 23 (PTI) Yuvraj Sandhu was the lone Indian inside the cut line after the first day at the Kolon Korea Open on the Asian Tour here, even as his compatriots disappointed.

Sandhu, at 2-over 73, was tied 48th at the Dunes Course at La Vie Est Belle golf club – north-east of the capital Seoul.

Starting on the 10, Sandhu opened with a birdie and then had two birdies and two boogeys in the remaining eight holes to be one-under. On his second nine, he dropped three bogeys on the fifth, seventh and the ninth to finish at 73.

Jeev Milkha Singh and SSP Chawrasia had a tough time. Jeev, who recently finished in the Top-10 at a Legends event in Europe, shot 6-over 77 and was tied 110th, while Chawrasia carded 10-over 81 to be tied 137th.

Qualifier Yujun Jung, 22, from Korea was the surprise first-round leader. Jung made it through a 36-hole pre-qualifier, at the same venue, earlier in the month and drew on that experience to set the pace.

He shot the only bogey-free round of the day. It was an impressive result considering the penal set-up.

At 7,423 yards it is long and, as is the norm at this tournament, it has been configured like a US Open course with exceptionally narrow fairways and fast greens.

He made six birdies and was led by two from Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai and Australian Jed Morgan, both with 67s.