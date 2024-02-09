Disappointing start for Sharma and Chouhan in Doha

Doha, Feb 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a disappointing start as he carded a 2-over 74 to be Tied-90th at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters here.

Sharma, who had started with a birdie on the tenth, then lapsed into a series of errors with three bogeys and a double bogey. He never recovered from that and despite two birdies.

India's other player in the field Om Prakash Chouhan continued to struggle in his maiden season on the DP World Tour as he shot an 8-over 80 with three bogeys, a double and a triple bogey and no birdies.

Meanwhile, Zander Lombard continued his good form with an opening five under par round of 67 to share the lead with Wu Ashun at the Doha Golf Club.

The South African, who finished in a tie for second at last week’s Bahrain Championship, is currently on a run of 17 events without missing a cut. He looked at ease as he birdied the second, sixth and eighth holes to make the turn in 33.

Two further gains at the 16th and 18th saw him draw level with China’s Wu to share a one-stroke lead after 18 holes.

The 38-year-old Chinese, who has four DP World Tour titles to his name, made the most of his early wake-up call to roll in five birdies and held a one-shot lead for most of the day before Lombard battled the afternoon wind in an impressive display to join him at the summit.

Lombard's countryman Jaco Prinsloo posted a four under 68 in the opening group of the day to lie in a tie for third on 4-under par, alongside Denmark's Niklas Nørgaard, Frenchman Clément Sordet and Australia's Haydn Barron, who is competing in his maiden DP World Tour season after coming through Qualifying School in 2023.