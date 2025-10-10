Disappointing start for Shubhankar

Madrid, Oct 10 (PTI) Indian ace Shubhankar Sharma endured another disappointing start as he carded 2-over 73 and was way down in tied 81st spot after the first day at the Open de España here.

Starting from the 10th, Shubhankar had one birdie against three bogeys and will need a low round to play the weekend.

Sam Bairstow birdied four of his last five holes to join Ugo Coussaud in a share of the first round lead.

The Englishman posted a six under par 65 to join Frenchman Coussaud at the top of the leaderboard, one clear of England's Marco Penge, France's Frederic Lacroix and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger on five under at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The leading Spanish hopeful is Angel Ayora, who shares sixth place with Scotsman Grant Forrest, Frenchman Alex Levy, England’s Dan Bradbury and Canadian Aaron Cockerill.

Among the big names, Patrick Reed (68) was T-11, Sergio Garcia (71) was T-49 and Jon Rahm (72) was T-64.