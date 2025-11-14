Disappointing start for Theegala, Hadwin in lead in Bermuda on PGA Tour

Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 14 (PTI) Sahith Theegala, an Indian origin player, shot 5-over 76 at the Port Royal Golf Course, where the first round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship could not be completed.

Theegala starting from the 10th hole, had an early double bogey on Par-3 13th, his fourth hole, and had two more bogeys and one birdie for a first nine of 3-over 38.

On the second nine, he birdied the fourth, but finished with three bogeys in a row at the end for a card of 76, which put him danger of missing the cut after T-27 finishes in Baycurrent in Japan and Bank of Utah Championship.

Theegala, ranked as high as 11th in June 2024, has since fallen to 97th at the start of the week.

Last year, his rise saw him get an invite to Tiger Woods’ elite Hero World Challenge but this year he is out of contention for berth. Yet, having reached the Tour Championship in 2024, he has his playing rights intact.

The 38-year-old Canadian Adam Hadwin started on a good note with a 6-under 65 to take the first round lead while young Takumi Kanaya (66) is tied second with Braden Thornberry (66). Another Japanese star, Ryo Hisatsune (67) is tied fourth with Alex Smalley, Isaiah Salinda and Franke Capan III who had two more holes to complete. PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS