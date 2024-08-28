Disha, Aaradhya cause big upsets in India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton

Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) Talented shuttlers Disha Santosh and Aaradhya Sharma recorded big upsets in the opening round of the girls and boys singles respectively in the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

While Disha stunned sixth seeded Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-18, qualifier Aaradhya Sharma shocked fifth seeded Sai Prasad Teegala 15-21 21-7 21-15 in another match.

There was further success for Indian players in the first round as Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila defeated Australia’s Shrey Dhand 20-22 21-19 23-21, while the unseeded Prateek Koundilya got the better of tenth seeded Sai Shreyas Pallerla 21-19 21-12.

Chinese Taipei’s Yang Chieh Dan registered a 21-17 21-10 win over sixteenth seeded Uma Maheshwar Reddy Gopireddy in the boys’ singles first round match.

Varghese James Koduppanapolackal upset the eighth seeded Aman Suresh 21-16 21-15.

In the girls’ opening round, Rujula Ramu defeated the 16th seed Yashvi Bhat 19-21 21-15 21-5 in a close encounter.

Results (main draw first round): Boys: Abhishek Kanapala (IND) [1] bt Shaurin Abbasi 21-16 21-11; Yang Chieh Dan (TPE) bt Uma Maheshwar Reddy Gopireddy (IND) [16] 21-17 21-10; Charan Anupoju (IND) bt Veluaathavan Vijayakumar 26-24 21-6; Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila (IND) bt Shrey Dhand (AUS) [7] 20-22 21-19 23-21; Manish Phogat (IND) bt Malemnganba Singh Hemam (IND) 21-12 14-21 21-11; Numair Shaik (IND) [14] bt Angad Muchhal (IND) 21-9 21-19; Sugi Sai Bala Singha Gopinath (IND) bt Zaeem Munawar (UAE) 20-22 21-16 21-17; Pranit Somani (IND) bt Vijayan Tamilarasukumar (MAS) 21-15 14-21 21-18; Prateek Koundilya (IND) bt Sai Shreyas Pallerla (IND) [10] 21-19 21-12; [Q] Aaradhya Sharma (IND) bt Sai Prasad Teegala (IND) [5]15-21 21-7 21-15; Varghese James Koduppanapolackal (IND) bt Aman Suresh(IND) [8] 21-16 21-15.

Girls: Prakriti Bharath (IND) [1] bt Sarah Sharma 21-10 21-13; Rishita Pandey (IND) bt Isha Patil (IND) 21-11 19-21 21-18; Vennala Kalagotla (IND) [12] bt Keerthy Manchala (IND) 22-20 14-21 21-19; Disha Santosh (IND) bt Liao Jui-Chi (TPE) [6] 21-15 21-18; Rujula Ramu (IND) bt Yashvi Bhat (IND) [16] 19-21 21-15 21-5; Aneri Kotak (IND) bt Akansha Raj (UAE) 21-18 21-17; Dianka Waldia (IND) bt Ayati Dubey (IND) 21-18 18-21 21-17; Surya Charisma Tamiri (IND) [7] bt Sanika Patankar (IND) 21-7 21-10; Tanvi Patri (IND) [14] bt Varsha Kumar (ENG) 21-14 21-9; Karnika Srees (IND) [13] bt Tisha Rani Shakya (NEP) 21-5 21-9; Ananya Agrawal (IND) [2] bt Poojitha Nellikanti (IND) 21-16 21-15, Ananya Gadgil (IND) bt Shruti Shankargouda (IND) 21-16 21-14.