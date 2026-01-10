Diu to remain permanent venue for KIBG till next host is announced

Diu, Jan 10 (PTI) Diu will continue to serve as the permanent home of the Khelo India Beach Games in the January window until a new venue is announced, with the Sports Ministry confirming that the coastal town will also host the 2027 edition.

Akshay Kotalwar, nodal officer of the Khelo India Beach Games 2026, said the decision was taken after the successful conduct of the first two editions and the improved planning this year.

“Having organised the first multi-sport beach games on our own in 2024 with success, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs gave us the responsibility to organise the first-ever Khelo India Beach Games last year,” Kotalwar told PTI.

“It happened against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor and we had very little time for preparation. There were some logistical challenges, but we still managed to pull it off successfully,” he added.

With KIBG now firmly placed on the calendar, Diu is set to become its long-term base.

“This time, we knew that KIBG is happening again and this is the designated window -- in January winters -- for the KIBG, and it will be a permanent fixture in Diu now,” Kotalwar said.

“We had clearance from SAI and the ministry, so there was advance coordination. The dates were announced one month ago. There have been no major issues so far and the technical conduct has been perfect.” The January slot has also worked perfectly for both sports and tourism also boosting the local emplyoment, he further said.

“The timing is just perfect as it coincides with the New Year holiday period and there has been an influx of tourists.” “By making it an annual fixture, people will now plan in advance and it will give a big boost to local employment and the tourism sector here,” he added.

On the logic behind the winter window, Kotalwar said, “The first edition was not at the right time... It was our first Games. The right time is January as the weather is just perfect, it is a regional tourist hub, there is the New Year crowd and the January 14 Uttarayan-Makar Sankranti festival. Tourists and players will enjoy the weather.” He further confirmed that Diu will host the third edition as well.

“The Honourable Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that till the next venue is announced, Diu will remain the permanent venue. So we will have the third edition in 2027 at the same location and at the same time.” The Games, he said, have also helped change Diu’s image.

“Till now, Diu was only known for Ghoghla and Nagoa beaches and used to be known for its party culture. But with KIBG, tourism has got a big fillip. We have received a very good response and tourists are also enjoying themselves in the evenings. The kite festival is also being held.” The organisers have also blended sport with culture.

“We are also inviting famous regional artists. Geeta Rabari performed at the opening ceremony.” “Because of the winter and New Year period, there are a lot of tourists here, so people are enjoying their holidays as well as coming to watch the Khelo India Beach Games 2026. The response has been really overwhelming." “Till the announcement of the next venue, Diu will continue to host the Khelo India Beach Games. So we will host the next KIBG in 2027 as well, at the same venue and at the same place.” On the sporting front, he was also overwhelmed by hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu's early returns as they sit on the third position in the medal standings after the penultimate day's proceedings on Friday.

“Our pencak silat athletes have done really well, winning eight medals so far (two gold, two silver and four bronze). The women’s beach volleyball team and the beach soccer teams have also shown a lot of promise. Hopefully, next time we will get a medal in beach soccer as well,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh lead the standings going into the final day on Saturday with three gold, one silver and one bronze, while Haryana (2-4-2) and the hosts DNHDD occupy the second and third positions respectively.

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026, organised by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, is being held under the technical supervision of the Sports Authority of India and national sports federations.

More than 1100 athletes are vying for top honours in the second Khelo India Beach Games 2026 in eight different sports -- volleyball, soccer, sepaktakraw, kabaddi, pencak silat, Open water swimming, mallakhamb and tug-of-war. PTI TAP ATK