Diver Lodon Singh finishes lowly 12th in men's 1m springboard

Hangzhou, Oct 2 (PTI) India's London Singh Hemam finished a disappointing 12th in the men's 1m springboard diving event at the Asian Games here on Monday.

London finished with total points of 207.80 to draw curtains on his campaign in the event.

China's Zongyuan Wang won the gold with total points of 459.50, while another Chinese Jianfeng Peng bagged the silver scoring 442.45 points.

The bronze went to Haram Woo of Korea who scored 395.95 points.

London will be in action once again on Tuesday in the men's 3m springboard event, which will also feature another Indian in Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi. PTI SSC KHS KHS