Divi Bijesh wins U-12 Girls Title at the Commonwealth Chess Championship

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) Divi Bijesh, a 10-year-old from here, has won the Under-12 girls title at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2025 held at in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from November 9-16.

Bijesh, father of Divi, said that she finished with a score of 8.5/9, dominating the field.

According to him, even though she is an Under-10 player, Divi chose to compete in the higher age group.

The Commonwealth Chess Championship is an international chess event, featuring 13 categories across youth and senior levels, including participation from top-ranked players and Grandmasters from Commonwealth nations.

"I am happy that I won. I tried my best in every game. Some rounds were very tough, but I didn’t give up. I thank my parents, my coaches, and everyone who supports me," Divi said.

Bijesh said that Divi’s victory adds another significant milestone to her already extraordinary journey.

"This victory is special because Divi competed with older players and still held her ground with confidence. We always tell her to enjoy the game and play with honesty and dedication. We are proud of her perseverance and the calm way she handles challenges," he said.

A press release said that in 2025, Divi emerged as the World Cup U-10 Girls Champion, World Cadet Rapid Champion, World Cadet Blitz Vice Champion, and World Schools Chess Vice Champion.

With 75 plus medals, including numerous international, national, and state titles, she is also Kerala’s youngest-ever Woman Candidate Master (WCM) and India’s first-ever U-10 Girls World Cup Champion, the release said. PTI TBA TBA KH