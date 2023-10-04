Diving at Asian Games: Siddharth finishes 11th in men's 10m platform finals

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian diver Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi finished at the 11th spot in men's 10m platform final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Siddharth came up with a total of 268 points, which is only more than Macao's Hoi Zhang (212.9).

China's Hao Yang bagged the gold medal in the event.

The Indian diving contingent is returning without any medal from this edition of the Games.

India has won two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals since its inception at the Asian Games. PTI ATK ATK