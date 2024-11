Montesilvano (Italy), Nov 26 (PTI) Eight-year-old Divith Reddy of Hyderabad added to India's growing reputation in the world of chess by becoming champion in the Under-8 World Cadets Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

The Telengana boy secured a brilliant 9/11 points, same as his compatriot Satshetwik Swain but the former clinched the gold based on his tiebreak score. PTI COR TAP SSC SSC