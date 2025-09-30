Divya, Akanksha advance to second round of Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Qualifier Divya Bhardwaj stunned third seed Pooja Ingale while Akanksha Nitture recorded a fluent win to progress to the women's singles second round of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, here Tuesday.

Divya shocked Maharashtra's Pooja Ingale 6-3 6-4 on a rain-affected day.

The match began on an enthralling note, with the scores tied at 3-3 midway through the set before Divya reeled off three consecutive games to seize control.

The second set mirrored the first, with the scores level at 3-3 midway before Divya broke Pooja's serve to take a 5-3 lead.

The third seed then held her serve with a sublime display around the net, but could not stop Divya from clinching her sixth game and advancing to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, second seed Akanksha dominated her first-round women's singles match from the very first game, blanking Telangana's Paavanii Paathak 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets with sublime baseline play.

The second seed used her speed along the baseline and broke Paavanii's serve at will to secure a commanding victory.

Only two matches could be completed on Tuesday due to rain.