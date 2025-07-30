Divya Deshmukh arrives to grand reception, credits win to her family

Nagpur, Jul 30 (PTI) Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh arrived here on Wednesday to a reception befitting a champion, with the young achiever saying she was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the the people who had come to greet her at the airport.

Divya, 19, arrived from Batumi, Georgia, where she defeated Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy in the Women's World Cup title showdown, to clinch the biggest title in her fledgling career.

Divya overcame the 38-year-old Humpy in the tie-breaker after two classical games ended in draws.

Divya had entered the tournament as an underdog aiming to achieve a GM-norm but returned home with the Grandmaster title, besides securing a spot in the Candidates and becoming richer by USD 50,000.

"I am feeling very happy that so many people have come to felicitate me, and chess is getting the recognition," said Divya, who flew from Batumi to Mumbai and then took a flight to her hometown Nagpur, accompanied by her mother.

Divya received a grand reception in Nagpur, with her relatives and fans arriving much in advance to receive her.

"My parents have played the biggest role in my career. Without them I would not have reached here. Credit to my family, my parents, my sister, and my first coach, Rahul Joshi sir. He always wanted me to become the Grandmaster, and this is for him," said Divya, about Joshi, who passed away in 2020 at just 40 years of age.

"My mother and father had a bigger role to play but definitely my whole family, my sister Arya Deshmukh, my grandmother, grandfather...I don't think whatever I will say will be enough (for my parents)." Divya also reserved special praise for GM Abhijit Kunte, saying he was lucky for her.

"Abhijit sir is lucky for me. Wherever he has been with me, I have won the trophy," she said.

Elaborating on her future plans, Divya said she would take a break and then compete in the Grand Swiss, to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 2-16.

"I will take some rest this month and will play Grand Swiss next month."