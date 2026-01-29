Divya Deshmukh set to make Norway Chess Women debut

Stavanger (Norway), Jan 29 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster and World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh will make her debut at Norway Chess Women later this year, becoming the youngest player to compete in the women's tournament since its launch in 2024.

Deshmukh will arrive in Oslo for the prestigious tournament, scheduled from May 25 to June 5, following a breakthrough season last year that firmly established her among the world's elite.

The 19-year-old achieved major milestones on way to winning the Women's World Cup in Batumi last year, by securing the Grandmasters title and also a place in the Women's Candidates tournament.

She joins the likes of reigning World Blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan and Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk, the defending Norway Chess Women champion, among others, in the elite tournament.

"I'm incredibly excited to be competing in Norway Chess. It's my first time in the country, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what Norway is like. I can't wait to experience this unique format and compete in such a prestigious tournament. To all the fans rooting for me, thank you for the love and encouragement, see you all there," said Deshmukh.

Last year, GMs Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali had competed in the women's section of the tournament held in Stavanger.

Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman in history to achieve the GM title, underlining the country's growing strength on the global chess stage.

She has also enjoyed success representing India internationally, winning both individual and team gold medals and building a reputation as one of the most promising young players of her generation.

"India continues to produce outstanding young chess talent, and Divya is a great example of that momentum," said Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess.

"We're delighted to welcome her to Norway Chess Women and look forward to engaging a growing Indian chess audience as she makes her debut in Oslo." Norway Chess Women is staged alongside main Norway Chess event.

The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the Open event, setting a benchmark for gender equality in professional chess.

In the Open category, India's R Praggnanandhaa has confirmed his participation along with reigning World Rapid and Blitz champion Magnus Carlsen and Germany's No. 1 Vincent Keymer.