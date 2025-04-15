Divya Deshmukh, Zhu Jiner joint leaders after second round in FIDE Women's Grand Prix

Pune, Apr 15 (PTI) India's Divya Deshmukh and Zhu Jiner emerged joint leaders with two points each after the second round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix here on Tuesday.

Divya got the better of compatriot Vaishali Ramesbabu for a quick victory while Zhu was made to work hard by Munguntuul Batkhuyag in their contest. Three other matches ended in draws.

Vaishali had a lapse in concentration which was capitalised by 19-year-old Divya, who is the youngest player in the competition and a wild card entry.

Divya won the contest 1-0 inside one hour.

"I was rather lucky that I glanced through just this variation, five minutes before the game. Didn't expect the game to get over so quickly," Divya said after her win.

Harika Dronavalli appeared in an attacking move against the King's Indian defence employed by Alina Kashlinskaya, but both the players agreed to split the point later on.

Koneru Humpy and Melina Salome agreed for a draw and split the points on the 41st turn when each player was left with a king, rook and three pawns. PTI DDV SSC SSC