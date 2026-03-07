Divyansh, Khyati win 10m Air Rifle T3 finals, Anish takes 25m Rapid Fire Pistol top spot

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Divyansh Singh Panwar and Khyati Chaudhary secured the top spots in the 10m Air Rifle men's and women's events respectively in the National Selection Trials 3 (Group A) here on Saturday.

Olympian Anish Bhanwala won the T3 finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.

In the 10m Air Rifle men’s finals, Tokyo Olympian Divyansh finished on top of the eight-men final with a score of 252.5. Parth Rakesh Mane finished in second place with a final score of 251.5 while Shahu Tushar Mane took the third place with a score of 230.9.

The top spot in the women’s finals was decided in an exciting shoot-off where Khyati prevailed over Mahit Sandhu after both were tied at 251.4 after the completion of 24 shots.

In the shoot-off, Khyati shot an outstanding 10.9 to secure the top spot ahead of Mahit who shot 10.2. Mehuli Ghosh took the third place with a final score of 230.1.

Earlier in men’s qualification, Dhanush Srikanth qualified for the finals on top spot with a score of 633.2 followed by Mahesh Babu Bathula who shot 632.6.

The national record holder Himanshu Dhillon and Niraj Kumar shot 632.1 to qualify in third and fourth places respectively.

Parth Mane, Divyansh and Shahu qualified in the next spots after shooting 631.8, 630.6 and 630.4 respectively. National Champion Kiran Ankush Jadhav completed the top eight with a score of 630.3.

Mehuli qualified for the finals at the top spot in the women's event with a score of 633.4 followed by Sonam Uttam Maskar who scored 633.2.

Tilottama Sen qualified in third place with a score of 632.0 followed by Khyati and Mahit who shot 630.7 and 629.7 respectively.

Vidarsa K Vinod (629.4), Sakshi Sunil Padekar (629.3) and Isha Anil Taksale (629.1) completed the top eight.

Olympian Anish Bhanwala continued his dominance in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event securing the top spot in T3 with a score of 33 in the finals.

Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu took the second place with a score of 31 while Bhavesh Shekhawat survived a shoot-off with Vijayveer Sidhu to finish in third place with a score of 29. Vijayveer finished in fourth with 23 hits.

Bhavesh, who was leading after Stage 1 of qualification, qualified on top spot with a combined score of 583-17x followed by Rajkanwar who hit a combined score of 581-20x.

Adarsh Singh qualified in third place with a score of 580-15x and Anish shot 578-15x.

Neeraj Kumar (576-16x), Vijayveer (576-15x), Omkar Singh (575-18x) and Pradeep Singh Shekhawat (575-15x) completed the top eight. PTI PDS PDS UNG