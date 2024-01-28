Divyansh Panwar shoots down world record

Cairo, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar set a new finals' world record in the men's 10m air rifle and picked up the country's second gold medal in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old shot 253.7 at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting, bettering Chinese Sheng Lihao's 253.3, set at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

Divyansh had shown early form by topping qualification with a world-class 632.4, before bossing the 24-shot final with sensational precision shooting, leaving the silver-winning Italian Dani Sollazo 1.9 points behind.

Not only did he not shoot any score below 10, two of his shots, the fourth and sixth were perfect 10.9s.

"I am happy to win gold after a long time. I had been shooting well in recent times but was missing out. This will surely give me confidence coming into an important year," said Divyansh after his win.

Serbian Lazar Kovacevic won bronze even as the second Indian in the final, Arjun Babuta finished sixth.

This was Divyansh's fifth overall world cup stage gold and second individual gold after his last effort came in Putian in 2019.

India now has two gold and two silver medals to lead the standings at the Olympic year's first ISSF World Cup stage. PTI AH AH DDV