Divyanshi bags U15 TT bronze, U19 boys' team settles for silver

Cluj Napoca (Romania), Nov 30 (PTI) Rising Indian table tennis player Divyanshi Bhowmick secured a bronze medal in the Under-15 girls' category at the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 here on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Divyanshi went down fighting against China's Zhu Qihui 4-1 (12-10, 10-12, 6-11, 4-11, 8-11) to settle for a bronze.

Before bowing out in the last-four stage, the young Indian displayed strong performance, registering hard-fought victories over opponents from Europe, Korea and Japan in previous rounds.

This performance adds to a landmark season for the 15-year-old Indian.

Earlier this year, Divyanshi created history at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to clinch the U-15 girls singles continental title.

Meanwhile, India added to the medal tally with strong team performances across categories.

The U-15 girls team comprising Divyanshi, Ananya Muralidharan, Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar clinched bronze.

In the U-19 boys' team event, the quartet of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Punit Biswas, and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya claimed a historic silver medal, marking the first-ever podium finish for India in the category. PTI UNG AH AH