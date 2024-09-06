Diya Chitale guides Dabang Delhi to final of UTT

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) Young Diya Chitale kept her cool in the dying moments to help 2018 champions Dabang Delhi TTC edge out debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-6 and enter the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis tournament here on Friday.

The Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-led side from Delhi will take on defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers in the title clash on Saturday.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers were off to a promising start with Lilian Bardet defeating Sathiyan 2-1 (11-4, 5-11, 11-5) in the first men's singles.

Orawan Paranang, who was later adjudged 'Foreign Player of the Tie', outclassed the in-form world No. 13 Bernadette Szocs 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-9) to hand a 4-2 lead to Dabang Delhi TTC.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers wrested back the lead as Bernadette and Manush Shah blanked the Dabang Delhi TTC pair of Orawan and Sathiyan 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9) in the mixed doubles match.

Andreas Levenko kept Dabang Delhi TTC in the hunt by registering his first win of the season by defeating Manush 2-1 (11-8, 10-11, 11-8) in the second men's singles.

With the contest tied at 6-6, it all boiled down to the second women's singles, and Diya ensured the ticket to the final for Dabang Delhi TTC with an easy 2-0 (11-8, 11-4) win over Reeth Rishya of Ahmedabad SG Pipers.