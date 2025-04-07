Djokovic to headline Laureus World Sports Awards

Madrid: Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be the center of attraction among the stars who will descend on the Spanish capital for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

This is the 25th anniversary of the 'athletes' awards’. It is also the second year in succession that the awards have been held in Madrid, with the iconic Palacio de Cibeles staging the event on April 21.

Five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Djokovic said: "It is exciting to be back in Madrid again to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"I have cherished memories of picking up my fifth Laureus in Madrid last year and am privileged to be able to attend again." Among the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy also confirmed to attend the awards are six-time Grand Slam champion and Novak’s former coach Boris Becker; football legends Cafu, Luis Figo and Ruud Gullit; gymnastic great Nadia Comăneci (celebrating 50 years since her ‘Perfect 10’), athletics heroes including Edwin Moses and Nawal El Moutawakel, Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana plus Olympians Chris Hoy and Steve Redgrave.

Cricketing great Steve Waugh will also be present.