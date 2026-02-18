DLTA felicitates Indian Davis Cup team

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) has felicitated the Indian Davis Cup team for its outstanding win over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup on the sidelines of the ongoing Delhi Open.

India, ranked 33rd at the time, upset the sixth-ranked Dutch team 3-2 in a thrilling tie in Bengaluru earlier this month to advance to the second round of the Qualifiers in September.

During the felicitation on Tuesday night, DLTA President Rohit Rajpal said, "At DLTA, we remain committed to supporting and strengthening Indian tennis at every level. Celebrating our Davis Cup team is part of that larger vision." Sumit Nagal, who is through to the second round of the Delhi Open, reflected on the win while speaking to the media during the ceremony.

"Everyone did a fantastic job. You go out there, you win your match, it gets easier and easier. In Switzerland, I got two points and this Bangalore tie, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh got all the points. At the end of the day, Davis Cup is about the team and like I said, everybody performed." Nagal also spoke highly of his teammate Dhakshineswar Suresh, who won both his singles matches against the Netherlands.

"I met him in 2016, so I know him for a decade. I have always supported him in any way, whatever way I could. DK is also a very nice guy, very calm, smart on the court. I really believe he can do well and I really wish him the best. Whenever he thinks something is missing or wants an advice, he's very quick to ask. Even in the Davis Cup match, I tell him what I feel like." Speaking about India’s next tie against Korea in September, Nagal said it will not be easy.

"You are playing a top 16 match, you can't really get an easy match now. They've always played well, always performed well in the Davis Cup. I know it's going to be a hard match, but if you're playing well and you can always give yourself a chance to win.