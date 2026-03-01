Gavaskar, Shastri question laser show during drinks break at Eaden Gardens

Kolkata (PTI): Former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri on Sunday questioned the need for a laser show during the drinks break of the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens here.

India were 53 for two in pursuit of 196 when the powerplay ended and the scheduled break was taken. During the three-minute interval, the stadium lights were dimmed and a laser show was conducted, briefly plunging the ground into darkness.

Both Gavaskar and Shastri raised concerns that the sudden change in lighting conditions could disrupt the batters’ focus and vision.

“The laser show during the two-and-a-half or three minutes of the drinks break…it’s not easy on the batters, or anybody for that matter," Gavaskar said on commentary.

"To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you.” Gavaskar said such spectacles were unnecessary in a global tournament.

“You have a laser thing going on. This is the World Cup. And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment? "In the IPL, it’s fine in the middle of the IPL. Not in the knockouts, but in the middle of the IPL, that is fine. But at the moment here, in the World Cup, do we need these laser shows in the middle of the drinks break, at the drinks interval?” Shastri echoed the sentiment, stressing the impact on players’ concentration.

“And from the players’ point of view, to switch back on, is never easy. It’s serious stuff.”