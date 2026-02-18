Dogra savours first Ranji final after '25 years grind'

Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 18 (PTI) For 41-year-old domestic stalwart Paras Dogra, it was a moment 25 years in the making.

"25 saal ho gaye... ab tak final nahin khela tha. So very happy," the 41-year-old Jammu and Kashmir skipper said after guiding his side to a historic six-wicket win over Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

"I didn't bring something special. The guys are very keen, they have the hunger to win. I had only a small contribution. It’s a very good group. Everyday is a new day for me," he said, hailing a team effort.

Having debuted in the 2001-02 season and represented three states across 152 first-class matches, Dogra finally found himself in a Ranji Trophy final and expressed it with an "unbelievable feeling" for a cricketer who has seen nearly every shade of the domestic grind.

In the same match, Dogra etched his name into the record books, becoming only the second batter after Wasim Jaffer to score 10,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

With over 10,500 first-class runs at an average nearing 50, 33 Ranji centuries and nine double hundreds, the numbers underline a career built on consistency across Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and now J&K.

Yet, for Dogra, the milestone was secondary to the team's rise.

"I'm just enjoying the game, every day is a new day. Be it success or failure, I start afresh every day," he said.

Even in his forties, the lanky right-hander sets the tone with sharp fielding and disciplined fitness.

"It’s daily routine... how much you train. Every day I put something in to keep myself fit. Consistency is very important, be it in practice or eating habits." Their journey this season began with a heavy defeat to Mumbai, but Dogra insists that never dented their ambition.

"We lost by a big margin to Mumbai but there was no question mark. We always had the belief to win the Ranji Trophy,” he said.

The hurt of last season's heartbreak of a narrow exit when they missed out on a semifinal spot after losing to Kerala on first-innings lead by one run only hardened their resolve.

"Last year too we played quarters but lost out on first innings lead by one run." Having moved from Himachal to Puducherry before receiving a call from Mithun Manhas to lead Jammu and Kashmir, Dogra admitted he hadn't anticipated the chemistry he would find.

"Mithun bhai really wanted me, he phoned me. They wanted a leader. I thought, let’s see how it goes. I never thought I would get such a good group. It’s all because of his support.” He also credited the core strength that existed even before his arrival.

"They were doing well even before I joined. The team had potential," he added.

On the recipe of finding success, Dogra said: "If you want to win matches, you have to take 20 wickets. We have five good bowlers who can take 20 wickets. I think we have that strength," he said.

"And we have six-seven others who can also contribute. Our strength is fast bowling." The approach, he explained, has been rooted in basics.

"We kept it simple -- bowling wicket to wicket and in good areas. It worked for us.” That clarity was evident again in Kalyani, where J&K bundled out Bengal for 99 in the second innings before chasing down 126 and sealing the win with a day to spare.

Among the standout performers this season has been pacer Auqib Nabi, and Dogra believes his rise has been built on discipline and he would go a long way.

"It's about work ethics and performance He deserves to play for the country," he added.