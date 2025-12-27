Dominant India eye fourth successive win over SL in T20I series

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) Formidable India will be eager to register a dominance-extending fourth victory on the bounce in the fourth Women’s T20I against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has not even given a chance to its Lankan counterparts to compete in this five-match series, which currently stands 3-0 in favour of the hosts.

It is evident in the fact that India, who chased in all three preceding matches, have not batted more than 14.4 overs, have not lost more than three wickets, and have never faced a target in excess of 129.

The primary credit-holders for that overwhelming success are Indian bowlers. Seasoned spinner Deepti Sharma took four wickets across two matches, and Renuka Singh equalled that feat in a single match at the Greenfield Stadium here on Friday.

The toss also might have played a small part as Harmanpreet called it right on all three occasions and elected to field, giving her bowlers a chance to operate in conditions with lesser dew.

But the bowlers have maximised that opportunity spectacularly, not allowing any of the Sri Lankan batters to cross an individual 40 so far.

In this series, India also have tried various combinations as well. Arundhati Reddy played the first two matches, while Renuka came in for her pace colleague in the next contest.

“We have been trying different combinations with the (T20) World Cup (2026) in mind. We want to keep our standards high after winning the (ODI) World Cup recently. And we want our standard and performance to remain high,” said Renuka in the post-match press conference here.

The Indian batters too have backed the bowlers with a crushing show with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues leading the parade with a fifty each.

Mandhana eyes big outing ==================== However, star batter Smriti Mandhana is yet to hit the overdrive, making 40 runs in three games at an average of 13.33 at a sub-100 strike rate.

The graceful left-hander will be looking for a big outing here that can bring more smiles her way.

It also remains to be seen whether India will blood young batter Gunalan Kamalini and experienced Harleen Deol in this match.

India have given a chance to all other 13 members of the squad, and the management might just want to have a look at the pair too.

SL look for redemption ================= Led by veteran Chamari Athapaththu, the Lankan batters have failed miserably in the series.

Besides the skipper, the tourists have talents in the side like Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama.

But none of them have been able to produce a defining innings so far, and they would want one now to change the team’s fortunes.

The Lankans will also hope that a young bowling attack, which so far looked awed by the home side’s skill sets, will make the task tougher for the Indian batters.

Teams (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

Match starts at 7 pm.