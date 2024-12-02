Dominant Jamshedpur FC register 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC

Jamshedpur, Dec 2 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

Mohammed Sanan (53rd min) handed Jamshedpur FC the lead before Javier Siverio (61st) and Stephen Eze (79th) stepped up and joined the party at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Later, Mohammed Irshad (88th) scored a consolation goal for the visitors as the Khalid Jamil-coached team held their lines brilliantly.

It was one of the slow burners where both teams took their time to settle down before throwing attacks at each other.

It was Jamshedpur FC who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a fast break. Siverio won a header in midfield by leaping over Florent Ogier. He then played it to Tachikawa, who unleashed Sanan on the left flank.

The youngster lost his marker with a perfect drop of his shoulder and then drilled the ball straight into the top-right corner of the net, beating Bhaskar Roy in goal and handing Jamshedpur FC the lead.

The Red Miners needed that goal to boost their morale as they had an excellent spell of sustained pressure. Mohammedan SC, in between, had a few chances but nothing close like their counterparts.

The hosts kept the likes of Ogier and Adjei on their toes and the persistent attacks bore fruit courtesy of an error from Bhaskar in goal.

Following a corner, Bhaskar gathered a header but on the follow-through, he spilt the ball and Siverio, like a real opportunist, slotted it home to double the lead for the hosts in the 61st minute.

Meanwhile, Jamil made a couple of changes with Lazar Cirkovic and Seiminlen Doungel replacing Javi Hernandez and Imran Khan, providing stability on both ends of the pitch.

Right after the drinks break, Doungel had the best chance to kill the game with a third goal. Tachikawa and Siverio combined before the former unleashed Doungel on the right flank. But Bhaskar Roy showed good awareness to come off his lines and parried it to safety.

However, the visitors weren't lucky the second time as Stephen Eze made it 3-0 in the 79th minute following a pinball situation in the Mohammedan SC penalty area following a corner. The Nigerian was at the right spot as he nestled the ball into the net with a vicious effort.

In the 82nd minute, Jordan Murray came off the bench to register a brief appearance after returning from an injury.

In the meantime, Mohammedan SC pulled a goal back through Mohammed Irshad in the 88th minute. The midfielder leapt the highest from a Zodingliana Ralte freekick and headed it past Albino to bring the visitors back into the game.

Just when it was felt that there had been enough goal-scoring tonight, Pratik Chaudhuri conceded a penalty by bringing down Cesar Manzoki in the box. Franca stepped up to take the spot-kick but Albino stood his ground and denied the Brazilian with aplomb, registering his sixth penalty save in ISL history as Jamshedpur FC bagged their fifth win of the season.

Mohammedan SC will now travel to Delhi to face Punjab FC on December 6 while Jamshedpur FC will take the field against Punjab FC on December 13 at home.