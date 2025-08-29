Dominant Malaysia beat Bangladesh 4-1, Korea start title defence in style

Rajgir (Bihar), Aug 29 (PTI) Malaysia came from a goal down to crush lower-ranked Bangladesh 4-1 before title holders Korea thrashed Chinese Taipei 7-0 in Pool B matches of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, here on Friday.

In the second match of Pool B, Dain Son (17th, 29th, and 58th minute) slammed a hat-trick, Jihun Yang (27th, 50th) struck twice from penalty corners before Seyong Oh (53rd) added another from field effort.

Korea pumped in two more goals through Yoonho Kong (54th) and Son in the final minutes of the match to register a dominating win.

Earlier in the opening match of the tournament, Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, scored three field goals through Ashran Hamsani (25th minute), Akhimullah Anuar (36th), Muhajir Abdul Rauf (48th) before Syed Cholan (54th) struck from a penalty corner.

However, it was 29th ranked Bangladesh who took the lead against the run of play in the 16th minute when Ashraful Islam converted a penalty corner.

Stunned by the goal, Malaysia threw numbers upfront and started attacking with great intent in search of the equaliser and their efforts bore fruit five minutes from halftime through Hamsani's fine field strike.

A slow start notwithstanding, Malaysia continued their dominance by pumping in three more goals in the final quarter -- two from field play and from a set piece to register a comfortable win.

While Malaysia utilised just one of the four penalty corners they earned in the match, Bangladesh secured two and scored from one.

Malaysia will next play the title holders and five-time champions South Korea next on Saturday, while Bangladesh will be up against Chinese Taipei earlier in the day.

In Pool A matches on Friday, Japan will play Kazakhstan and India finish off the day's proceedings against China.

The Asia Cup is a direct qualification tournament for next year's FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30. PTI SSC DDV