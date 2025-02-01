Dominant Mohun Bagan SG muscle past Mohammedan Sporting 4-0 in ISL

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh struck a brace each as Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrashed city rivals Mohammedan SC 4-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday.

With this win, the Mariners are 10 points clear at the top of the points table this season. They now have 43 points while second-placed FC Goa have 33 to their name.

This was also Mohun Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith’s 50th ISL clean sheet as he became the first goalie to register such a feat.

The Mariners started the game with a lot of panache and momentum as they kept pushing the Mohammedan backline early on in the game. They eventually found the back of the net in the 12th minute from a corner kick delivered by Liston Colaco.

Mohammedan defenders initially defended the ball but Jamie Maclaren held it up brilliantly before playing it to Dippendu Biswas, who took an effort towards the goal and Subhasish was in the right position to slot it home past Padam Chhetri in goal to score his fifth goal of the season.

Manvir Singh stepped up in the 20th minute to double the lead for the Mariners. It was a great corner delivered by Jason Cummings on the near post and before Padam could react, Manvir rose the highest and nestled it into the back of the net.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant almost found the third when Cummings, in a more creative role, made a run down the left flank before squaring it to Maclaren. However, Florent Ogier was alert to the danger and made a timely interception to disrupt the promising move.

After the drinks break, Carlos Franca made a couple of telling runs but the Mariners' backline did enough to smother those opportunities.

However, Mohammedan were again pegged back when Mohun Bagan SG found their third goal of the game in the 43rd minute. Cummings came up with the delivery from a free-kick before Maclaren set it up with a deft touch for Subhasish to slot it home once again.

Mohammedan SC’s best chance of the first half fell to Manvir Singh Saini from a corner delivered by Mirjalol Kasimov. The youngster was the first to react but his header was tipped over the bar by Vishal Kaith.

But things took a drastic turn for the hosts when Kasimov in frustration swiped his leg at Tom Aldred when he was down on the ground. The referee saw the action and handed him marching orders right at the stroke of half-time.

The second half started with Alexis Gomez coming close to scoring from a freekick just outside the box. Later, Cummings’ freekick wasn’t properly gathered by Padam and Manvir almost capitalised on the stray ball.

But it was eventually cleared away by Mohammedan SC defenders. However, he scored the fourth goal in the 53rd minute when he headed it home past Padam from Cummings’ exceptional cross from the left flank. PTI PDS PDS ATK