Dominant Mudappa registers triple victory in National Drag Racing

Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing continued his domination with a superb triple victory and second place in the third round of the MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship here on Sunday.

The 'King of Drag Racing' with 12 National titles, Muddappa was at his best, winning four podium places and the fastest rider tag.

The reigning champion in the unrestricted class, once again put paid to the hopes of the opposition in the premier Super Sport class, adding two more victories in the 1051 to 1650cc and the 851 to 1050cc sections.

He managed to add another podium, a second place in the 551 to 850cc class to come out as the most-successful rider in Round 3.

He began with a podium in the 4-stroke 551 to 850cc Super Sport class astride a Ninja 6R, behind his arch-rival Mohammed Riyaz of Hyderabad. Another Hyderabad rider Altaf Khan came third.

Mudappa clocked 8.110 seconds in the unrestricted class leaving his Bengaluru opponents Attaulla Baig and Mujahid Pasha to second and third places respectively.

Muddappa came out triumphant in the 851 to 1050cc Super Sport final run, clocking a blistering 08.006 to leave behind Niranjan R Kumar (08.805) in second and Khaja Awais in third (08.950). PTI UNG APA APA