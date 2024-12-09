Dominant Scheffler defends Hero World Challenge title; Bhatia finishes fourth

Albany (Bahamas), Dec 9 (PTI) Scottie Scheffler was at his consistent best while firing a solid 9-under 63, good enough for the World No. 1 American to defend the Hero World Challenge title on the fourth and final day here.

Scheffler finished the event with a total of 25-under (263: 67, 64, 69, 63) on Sunday.

The 28-year-old won by six shots over Tom Kim, and it was the largest winning margin at the Albany Golf Club and the biggest in the tournament history since the 10-shot margin achieved by Jordan Spieth in 2014.

South Korean Kim finished second with a final round of four-under 68 for a total of 270 (74, 65, 62, 68).

But Kim can be proud of his comeback and running Scheffler close after going 2-over on day 1 and his third round card of 62 was the best day's score by any golfer in this tournament.

"I think only two bogeys for the week and then I made a good amount of birdies. Eliminating the mistakes and making a good amount of birdies is always helpful," said Scheffler.

"I'm very thankful to be sitting here with the trophy. Winning the Hero (World Challenge), which is Tiger Woods' event, is pretty special," added the American, who was presented the trophy by Woods and Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp.

Debutant Indian-American Akshay Bhatia (69) missed several putts to finish fourth at 15-under and Keegan Bradley (71) was fifth at 14-under.

Sahith Theegala (74) was eighth and Indo-British Aaron Rai (70) was tied 14th.

However, Scheffler's commanding victory kept the stats men busy.

Scheffler equalled the best-ever winning total of 25-under set by Bubba Watson in 2015. With the latest win, he also became the third player after Woods (2006-2007) and Viktor Hovland (2021-2022) to win two successive titles here.

The Paris Olympics gold medallist started the final day one shot behind Justin Thomas, who ended up third at 273.

But once he took the lead with three birdies in the first four holes, there was no looking back.

Scheffler's next birdie came on the ninth as he turned in 4-under.

He led by a shot or two and then as the tournament entered the home stretch, the gap kept widening.

Scheffler birdied the 10th and picked UP three more in four holes between the 13th and the 16th.

He eventually closed with a birdie on the 18th for a back nine of 31 and a total of 63.

Kim had six birdies against two bogeys and Thomas had a mediocre day with five birdies and four bogeys.

Thomas went through another two in the last three holes and never got the momentum as Scheffler breezed through to the title. PTI UNG SSC SSC