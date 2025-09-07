Don't always get the training or coach that I truly need: Lovlina after early World C'ships exit

Liverpool, Sep 7 (PTI) Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain expressed frustration over inadequate training opportunities after crashing out in the first round of the World Boxing Championships, saying that she always doesn't get the training she "truly needs".

Returning to international competition after more than a year, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist looked out of rhythm in a 0-5 loss to Turkey's Busra Isildar in the 75kg round of 16 bout on Saturday.

"After 1 year away, I stepped into my first international competition. I lost in my very first fight… it hurts. I'm sorry, I couldn't do it this time. But everyone knows - I never fight for anything else, only for my training. I never demand luxury, I only ask for good training," Lovlina posted on X on Saturday.

The 27-year-old rued the lack of exposure in the build-up to Paris Olympics and beyond, contrasting it with the support system she had before the Tokyo Games.

"Before the Tokyo Olympics, we had proper international camps. l used to request international sparring partners for training. But before the Paris Olympics, I got very few competitions and very little international camp exposure.

"Without good sparring partners, how can I keep improving myself? Even in the Paris Olympics, I stood alone. Every time, I have to prove myself again and again. And everyone knows-mental strength is just as important in sports as physical strength.

"Still, even after giving everything to my country, I don't always get the training or coach that I truly need. Every fight I enter, I cross difficulties alone. Tell me... is it right to always keep my head down, to keep training silently despite everything?" Post Paris, Indian boxing slipped into a lull with the Boxing Federation of India skipping major international tournaments.

While the senior men's team still featured in two World Boxing Cups, women got just one international competition.

To make matters worse, the Assam state unit did not field a team at the delayed nationals due to infighting in the federation, leaving Lovlina out. She had to rely on a domestic meet to rejoin the national camp.

Lovlina clarified she was not criticising the current coaches.

"I am not blaming current coaches and team members. They have always supported me, always tried to help me. But yes... learning something new always takes a little more time." Earlier this year, she had also requested that her personal coach be allowed at the national camp and sought training opportunities in Europe, both denied.

"After giving my all for my country, is it right to still walk with my head down? No matter what— I promise, I will rise again. I will fight in any situation," she concluded. PTI APA BS BS