Don't Drink and Ride Rally attract cream of 'superbikers'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The second edition of the "Fentiro Don't Drink & Ride Gentleman Rally" saw a bevy of super bikes vrooming around the streets of Mumbai spreading an important social message.

In the middle of a festive season, the rally on Sunday urged Mumbaikars and the bike loving public around India to not "drink and ride".

Kunal Sarmalkar and Carl Sequeira, with the support of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, organised the event alongside Seven Islands HOG Chapter and Wings Group of Companies.

The rally was also a visual treat for the bike aficionados with the likes of Harley-Davidson, BMW, Ducati, Triumph Owners lining up the Mumbai roads.

The bikers rode on a planned route from Bandra Reclamation Sea Link to the Domestic Airport and back to Wings Sports Centre in Bandra.

"The idea once again is not only to share the message of ‘Don’t Drink & Ride’ but also other messages of Road Safety awareness," said the organisers in a release.

The rally was flagged off by Arun Samuel, Chairman of Wings Group of Companies and Sarmalkar.

Sajay Moolankodan, organiser of the rally and Chairman of CaSa de Spirits, thanked Shinde among others for the unwavering support.

"It is great to see such a huge response from Super Bike owners coming to participate from all over Mumbai in this safety rally. A big thank you to Honorable Dy. Chief Minister, Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri Kunal Sarmalkar for promoting and supporting this initiative, along with Arun Samuel," said Moolankodan. PTI BS APA APA