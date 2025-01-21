Don't feel hurt by CT exclusion but not performing well in ODIs does: Suryakumar

Kolkata: Explosive batter and T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said he has accepted his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad but what hurts him more is that he could not perform well in the ODI format and the ones chosen for the ICC event deserve to be on the team.

The selectors ignored Suryakumar for the 15-member CT squad but he remains in-charge of the side that will take on Jos Buttler's England in the five-match T20I series beginning here Wednesday.

With his repertoire of strokes, Suryakumar is one of the most devastating T20 cricketers but that form has not translated into runs in 50-over cricket with the middle-order batter scoring 773 runs in 37 ODIs at an average of 25.76.

Asked whether was hurt by his non-inclusion, SKY, as he is fondly addressed, said, "Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that." "And at the same time, if you see the (CT) squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them.

"It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there." He said Jasprit Bumrah and comeback-man Mohammed Shami are a "lethal combination" for any rival if they are fit for the Champions Trophy.

Bumrah has not bowled since the Sydney Test and is not available for at least the T20Is due to back spasms.

"They have played a lot of cricket together. They are experienced bowlers. And whenever you play for India, it's a different feeling, different emotion. Added responsibility and you love playing.

"So, it will be fun to see them bowling together again. Like we saw in the 2023 ODI World Cup. They bowled really well. And hopefully, we will see the same bowling in the Champions Trophy."