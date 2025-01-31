Don't get friendly with Indians on field, maintain boundaries off it: Moin Khan to Pak players

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has urged the country's cricketers to avoid getting friendly with their Indian counterparts on the field as such "unfathomable" behaviour can be perceived as a "sign of weakness".

His comments come just about three weeks before the two sides clash in a Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23. An aggressive and chatty wicketkeeper-batter in his prime, Moin said being friendly with Indian players is something that he finds baffling.

"I just don't get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk," said the former head coach and chief selector during a podcast hosted by actor Ushna Shah.

"Nowadays, our players' behaviour when playing against India is unfathomable to me. Even off the field as professionals you have to have certain boundaries," he asserted.

Moin, who featured in many battles with India on the field, said he was not against having respect for opposition players but being overly friendly with them can be counter-productive.

"Our seniors always told us that when playing against India give no quarter and no need to even talk to them on the field. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness," said Moin.

The 53-year-old said he had immense respect for some of the Indian players of his generation but never showed it on the field.

"I think our players don't understand this but being too friendly is seen as a sign of weakness on the field and you automatically come under pressure in your performances," he said.

Moin said not being able to beat India in a World Cup match remained one of the biggest regrets of players of his time. Moin, who played 69 Tests and 219 ODIs, said Pakistan and India are among the favourites to do well in the Champions Trophy.