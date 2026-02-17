Don't think Bumrah will rest vs Netherlands: Kotak

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, on Tuesday, stated that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be rested for the final Group A match against the Netherlands here despite the hosts having already qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Bumrah played a pivotal role in Sunday’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan, striking crucial blows by removing opener Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha. His timely breakthroughs derailed the arch-rivals’ chase, which eventually collapsed in a 61-run defeat.

With an eye on preserving his fitness, the BCCI's sports science team has carefully managed Bumrah’s workload, resting him on several occasions whenever the team management deemed it necessary.

"Don't think Bumrah will rest. We will decide later," Kotak said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Speaking about opener Abhishek Sharma's fitness after a stomach bug forced him to get hospitalised and also miss the game against Namibia, Kotak remained optimistic.

Abhishek returned for the Pakistan clash but was dismissed for a duck. Kotak, however, expressed confidence in the youngster’s temperament, describing him as a self-assured player who is certain to bounce back stronger. "He wasn't well. Last game he got out in first over. We don't want to overanalyze. He has his plans sorted," Kotak said when asked if teams have decoded the flamboyant opener's game.

Kotak lauded opener Ishan Kishan's temperament, saying the keeper-batter was a "confident" person.

"He has always been a very confident player since his younger days. That mindset helps in T20 cricket," said Kotak about Kishan, whose half-century played a pivotal role in India thrashing Pakistan by 61 runs.

Kotak added India will not take Netherlands lightly.

"From start of this World Cup, we have seen any team can beat any team. That is why every game is important." PTI AM AM KHS KHS