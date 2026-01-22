Arshdeep Singh India vs New Zealand

Nagpur (PTI): Arshdeep Singh has an uncanny ability to find humour where there is little to smile about, expressing himself without hard feelings or rubbing powerful people the wrong way.

Having been in and out of the Indian team since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, the feisty left-arm pacer was asked if the constant chopping and changing affected him.

"Jaise main team se in and out hota hoon uska advantage bhi hai. Mera ball bhi in and out jaata hai (Being in and out of the team has its own set of advantages. Like I am in and out of the team, my ball is also coming in and going out). So I am enjoying that," Arshdeep said with a smile, reminding one and all that non-selection hasn't affected his ability to swing the ball both ways even one bit.

Arshdeep, who has 111 wickets in 73 T20 Internationals and remains India's most prolific wicket-taker in the shortest format, has often been sacrificed for team combination in recent months and this particular trend has drawn attention since Gambhir assumed charge in July 2024.

In 2025, Arshdeep featured in 13 of the 21 T20Is played by India and was notably benched for a better part of the Asia Cup despite his impressive record.

On a more serious note, the 26-year-old underlined his professional approach towards selection and readiness.

"My job is to remain ready and whenever team wants me to bowl in any format with new or old ball, I can give my best. My aim is to enjoy the journey, remain in present and focus on the controllable. What is not in my control (selection), I shouldn't be bothered about it," he said.

Arshdeep also spoke about adapting to different match conditions and the challenge of bowling on placid tracks.

"When you find a good batting pitch, you have a prayer on your lips, 'Please God save me today'. The plans are chalked out at the team meetings and on the game day, our job is to execute that plan. If you stick to your plans and execute them properly, more often than not, you get results," he explained.

"We need to know what works on a particular strip against a specific batter. In the end, you should be satisfied about your strategy and if it doesn't work, you get to know it when there is a change of plan in the next match."

For the team, Arshdeep feels flexibility with regards to both mental and tactical remains the key.

"Strategy changes depending on conditions. Plans are made based on opposition, kind of total on the board, and we adapt accordingly. The key is to remain flexible, which is the main motto of the team. Whether you are called at the start, middle or finish, you need to remain ready."

On a lighter note, Arshdeep revealed that marauder Abhishek Sharma prefers not to bat against him in the nets, something the pacer is not complaining about at all.

"He (Abhishek) would always say, 'I do not want to bat against you guys'. It's good for us that we don't have to bowl to him. I have played a lot of cricket with him and watching him dominate at this level feels good," Arshdeep concluded.