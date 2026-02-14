Don't want to peak too early: Brook backs slow buildup as England eye business end

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) England may not be at their fluent best yet, but skipper Harry Brook believes that could be a blessing in disguise as the two-time champions look to time their surge perfectly in the business end of the T20 World Cup.

England survived a scare against Nepal then lost to the West Indies on Saturday. Scotland threatened 180-plus before they pulled things back with the ball to bundle them out for 152.

In reply, England were stuttering at 86/4 losing Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and skipper Brook for single-digit scores before Tom Banton's mature unbeaten 63 sealed a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

Brook admitted that England haven't clicked fully and perhaps that's not a bad thing at this stage of a global tournament.

"We haven't quite made it as easy as we'd have liked so far in this competition, but hopefully we can have a slightly easier run, starting with Italy on Monday or whenever it is when we play. We haven't quite played our best cricket yet, but we're in a strong position," Brook said at the post-match interaction.

"Things haven't seemed to have clicked so far yet, but you don't want to start that too early in competitions like this, and hopefully that can be the start of it against Italy when we play them in a couple of days." Brook reserved special praise for Banton, who had to be fit into a new role of No. 4 in a shift from his usual top-order position in domestic cricket and he adapted superbly to the situation. With Salt and Buttler opening, England felt No. 4 was the best slot for Banton.

"He's awesome against spin. His stats are up there as some of the best in the world, and you can't really break Joss and Salty up. I know that they haven't started the way that they'd have liked to, but their partnership at the top is phenomenal. We wanted to slide Bantz in there, and number four was only really the option," Brook said.

"He slid into that No. 4 all beautifully there and played the situation and the conditions perfectly, so he deserves all that success." Known for his hockey-style reverse slaps, Banton had to curb his attacking range as Scotland plugged his favoured areas.

Having seen him as Under-19 captain, Brook hailed his maturity.

"He's obviously matured as a player, as we've seen tonight. The way that he's chased that total down there, single-handedly really, with a couple of cameos in there with (Jacob) Bethel and Sam (Curran). But yeah, he's played it beautifully.

"Obviously, everybody in the world knows he's a very good reverse sweeper of it, so he's had to adapt his game a little bit to hitting different areas to stop them, because they're trying to stop him from hitting that reverse sweep. But he's a powerful player. He's got long levers. He can hit the ball out of any ground, and he's shown that tonight." We're 20-25 runs short: Berrington ====================== For Scotland, the defeat hurt, said skipper Richie Berrington, who feels they were 20-25 runs short after collapsing from a strong position.

Scotland now head to Mumbai to face Nepal with mathematical hopes still alive to make the Super Eights but the skipper doesn't want to look too far ahead.

"We'll just have to wait and see what happens. We can't obviously look too far ahead, but our focus is going to be very much on how we move on from this game," the Scotland skipper said.

"There's a lot of positives to take from the cricket we've played in the last three games and if our execution keeps getting better, I think we'll have positive results.

"But we know it is going to be another tough game. It's going to be different conditions in Mumbai too, so it's about quickly we can adapt to that.

"We've known and we've shown now when we perform well, we can put anyone under pressure and we probably saw that in moments through that chase. I don't think it was straightforward at all," Berrington said.

"The dressing room's hurting a little bit now. We certainly had a lot of belief going into that game. If we would have played our best cricket and executed our skills well, we were right in there with a chance. I think we showed that for large parts of that game. Obviously, the first innings, we felt we were probably 20, 25 runs short," he added. PTI TAP SSC SSC