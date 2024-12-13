Don't want to touch it just yet: Gukesh after seeing WC trophy

Singapore: A smiling D Gukesh saw the world championship trophy for the first time on Friday after becoming the youngest ever to win it but said he would wait a while before laying his hands on it.

The 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai became the youngest ever world champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in the 14th and last game of the showdown that lasted nearly three weeks.

"Seeing it up close for the first time... I don't want to touch it, I want to lift it at the closing ceremony!" Gukesh could be heard saying in a small clip posted by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The closing ceremony is to be held here later this evening.

Gukesh is the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to clinch the title that the latter held five times in his illustrious career.

The teenager had harboured this ambition since he was a seven-year-old and was eventually mentored by Anand in his journey towards the top.

"I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I am living my dream," Gukesh said after his win on Thursday.

He is expected to return to India over the weekend to a rapturous welcome in his home city.

The youngster has enjoyed a stellar year, starting with his win in the Candidates Tournament in Canada which made him the youngest ever challenger to the world title. He then played a crucial role in India winning the men's team gold at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.