Don't write me off, hitting straight will be key: Chawrasia

Gurugram, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia said he will draw on his years of experience to navigate the greens at the DLF Golf and Country Club during the International Series India, emphasizing that the key will be to hit straight and focus on putting from within 10 feet.

Advertisment

A four-time European Tour winner, Chawrasia will be one of the top Indian contenders as he competes against a world-class field, including LIV Golf stars like reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, the 2024 International Series rankings winner.

"The competition is very strong as all the top players are coming, so no doubt it's going to be super tough. But I'll play with the same game plan I’ve used before and we’ll see. This is a very challenging course, so you have to know exactly where to place the ball. I will try my best to win the tournament again," Chawrasia told PTI Videos after his practice round on Monday.

"I feel amazing, to be honest, coming here after so long—maybe three years or something. The golf course is playing tougher than last time. The greens are faster and harder, which I think is the main challenge this week.

Advertisment

"But I’m looking forward to it. I have some great memories here and will try to apply all these experiences over the next four days. It’s simple: hit straight and focus on putting from below 10 feet. That’s key. If you can do that, you can beat any course and anyone." The tournament begins on Thursday.

Chawrasia was the last Indian to win the Indian Open in 2017 at the DLF Golf Course. He feels Indians were unlucky to miss out on a title recently, despite some stellar performances.

"Last year, Veer Ahlawat was very close to winning here and he's a local guy. In the last 10 years or so, Indians have been playing very well abroad. In the next few years, I believe Indians will win more at the international level," he said.

Advertisment

Chawrasia acknowledged that while the course has changed a lot, his experience will help him overcome the challenges.

"Yes, it's a long course. Easily the longest, toughest, most beautiful, and challenging course. But that's the fun. I’m all up for this. Don't write me off. I’m very much in the mix. Anirban also has a good chance. I just pray that this year the trophy stays in the country." On playing with DeChambeau, Chawrasia said: "It’s a great thing that he’s here—wonderful for Indian golf. If I get the opportunity to play alongside him, I’ll be happy to. The course is challenging for everyone, but hopefully, a good score will come out of it." PTI ATK