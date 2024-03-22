Dossa registers win in CCI Billiards Classic qualification

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Nishant Dossa recorded a 239-203 win against Anant Mehta to clear his first-round qualification match in the CCI Billiards Classic tournament here on Friday.

In other first-round games, Phiroze Patel bowed out after losing to the experienced Rishabh Kumar by a margin of 272-122. Rishabh had breaks of 47 and 42 during the contest.

In another first round contest, Vishal Gehani produced two efforts of 55 and 52 to overcome Sandeep Vengurlekar by a convincing score line of 341-155.

In the second round contests, Akshay Gogri, Rovin D’Souza, Rishabh Thakkar and Raajeev Sharma recorded wins in their respective outings and qualified for the 32-player main draw starting on March 26.

Results - Second qualifying round: Rovin D’Souza beat Vatsal Ponda 323-217; Akshay Gogri beat Yash Rungta 346(60,43)-233; Rishabh Thakkar beat Vinay Swaminathan 201(47,42)-172; Rajeev Sharma beat Carl Serrao 334(46,42)-223(52).

First qualifying round: Mehul Sutariya beat Lalit Jham 225-191; Vishal Gehani beat Sandeep Vengurlekar 341(55,52)-155; Rishabh Kumar beat Phiroze Patel 272(45,47)-122; Nishant Dossa beat Anant Mehta 239-203. PTI DDV APA APA