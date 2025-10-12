Double delight for Hariharan at Turkiye International Challenge

Istanbul, Oct 12 (PTI) Indian shuttler Hariharan Amsakarunan enjoyed a memorable outing at the Turkiye International Challenge badminton tournament here, clinching both the mixed doubles and men's doubles titles on Sunday.

In the mixed doubles final, Hariharan and Treesa Jolly edged past Indonesia's M Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Nahya Muhyifa 21-14, 18-21, 21-11 in a closely fought 52-minute contest to secure the crown.

Soon after, Hariharan returned to the court with MR Arjun to claim the men's doubles title, beating Japan's Yuto Noda and Shunya Ota 21-13, 21-6 in just 29 minutes.

The victory marked Hariharan and Arjun's second successive title together following their triumph at the Al Ain Masters earlier this month.