Double national record holder Gulveer targets third NR, to break 3,000m record

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Fresh from setting two national records in 5,000m and 10,000m this season, Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh is now eyeing a third -- to break the 16-year-old NR in the 3,000m race.

The current national record stands at 7:50.31 in the name of Surendra Singh.

"My next big target is to break the 3,000m national record, which has stood for 16 years," said Singh who is here to compete in the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata on Sunday.

"In addition, I'm aiming for success at the Asian Championships, the World Championships, and continuing to improve my performance across international competitions." Earlier this year, the 26-year-old became the first Indian runner to break the 28-minute mark for the 10,000m track, setting a national record with a time of 27:14.88.

This time placed him eighth on the all-time Asian list for the 10,000m, with no other Indian in the top-100.

It was also the fastest Asian time of the year, surpassing Japan’s Jun Kasai’s 27:17.46. Overall, it ranked as the 33rd-best time of the 2024 athletics season in the 10,000m.

In addition to his 10,000m success, Singh holds the national record in the 5,000m.

In September, he broke his own previous record by seven seconds in Japan, winning the race with a time of 13:11.82.

At the Asian Games last year, he clinched the 10,000m bronze with a personal best of 28:17.21. He also won the 5,000m bronze at the Asian Championships with a time of 13:48.33.

After joining the Indian Army in 2018 and being posted in Arunachal Pradesh, the athlete from Aligarh took up to running in 2021 and quickly made his mark, with a notable third-place finish in the 10k road event in 2022.

"I got a good coach and his guidance. Also I could train in the USA, I got everything on time and it just fell in place. The federation (AFI) also sent me to the USA in March," he said about his turnaround this year.

His experience in road running, although relatively new, has honed his endurance.

"Road running is all about endurance," Singh explained.

"You need to build stamina over long distances, while speed is crucial on the track, where I focus on refining my technique." Additionally, 2024 marks an exciting personal chapter for Singh, as he became a father recently, adding to his drive and determination.

"Life is good, and now with my family, it’s even better. I will always keep my focus on track events, as they are my primary area, but road running will remain a part of my journey," he added.

Singh will be up against defending champion Sawan Barwal, and Abhishek Pal for the Indian elite title at TSW 25K on Sunday.

"I have prepared for this race. This race will give me a chance to assess my strengths at this distance and also help me prepare for next year.

"I have worked very hard for the last two years and I want to do well in this event. I will surely challenge for a podium finish in this race." Avinash Sable holds the current event record in the Indian elite men’s category, with a time of 1:15.17, and L Suriya holds the corresponding women’s record, with a time of 1:26.53.

"I had changes in my workout and I also focused on it. I did not have much practice, but my fitness was well and good. I have my focus on TSW 25K and I will try my very best," said Barwal, the defending champion at TSW 25K.

The women's race will feature local favourite Lili Das who won a gold in Federation Cup, Open Nationals, Inter State and Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

"This my home and I'm really excited to run here. This event will boost me for the Asian and World Athletic Championship next year," said Lili.

Her biggest competitor will be Sanjeevani Jadhav, the TCS World 10K, Bengaluru winner this year. PTI TAP PDS PDS