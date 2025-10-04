DP World India Championship unveils Lotus Trophy inspired by Indian heritage

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The DP World India Championship on Saturday unveiled the Lotus Trophy, the official prize for the winner of the inaugural event, drawing inspiration from two timeless symbols of India — the Taj Mahal and the lotus flower.

The Lotus Trophy features a scalloped top edge that echoes the domes of the Taj Mahal. At its heart, the centrepiece is a 9-point lotus flower cut pattern, referencing the Lotus Temple and the cultural significance of the number nine. The stem of the trophy is crafted in the shape of a golf ball.

The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the ‘Back 9’ phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, leading up to the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. PTI ATK TAP