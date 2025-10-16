DP World India Championships is just the beginning in India, says deputy CEO

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The star-studded DP World India Championships is just the beginning for greater things in golf in India, said DP World Deputy CEO, Yuvraj Narayan on Thursday.

Golf in India has never seen such excitement. There was an undeniable buzz a decade ago, when Tiger Woods came to India in 2014. This time around the buzz is even bigger as Rory McIlroy, the latest Grand Slam achiever and the newest owner of golf's biggest prize – the Green Jacket - opened his DP World India Championship campaign on his first visit to India.

"Every sport needs a trigger to capture people's imagination," Narayan said.

"The DP World India Championship is exactly that. When young Indians see Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood or Viktor Hovland competing on their home soil, it plants the seed for a lifelong connection with the game." He added, "We believe golf is ready to take its place on the Indian sporting stage. For too long, it has been viewed as an elite pursuit, but that perception is changing.

"By bringing the best players in the world here, we can inspire young Indians to see golf as a sport for everyone, one that reflects India's global ambition." The company he represents, DP World, is the umbrella sponsor of the European Tour itself, and already backs the season-ending DP World Tour Championships in Dubai. Now they have added the DP World India Championship to that burgeoning portfolio.

"India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, supported by a dynamic, young population. Sport is becoming a defining part of daily life here, and even small steps can make a big difference," Narayan said.

"Our goal is to create opportunities across different sports that encourage healthy, active lifestyles and inspire the next generation." PTI AH AH SSC SSC