DP World Players Championship to begin at Qutab on Feb 10

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A strong field of 126 players, including 125 professionals and one amateur, will fight it out when the Rs 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship begins at the Qutab Golf Course here on February 10.

The tournament, jointly launched by DP World and the PGTI, mark the second event of the new Professional Golf Tour of India season.

The tournament week got underway with the Pro-Am event on February 8.

The field includes leading Indian professionals such as Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas, all former Order of Merit champions, along with Angad Cheema, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shubham Jaglan. Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja, a three-time winner on the tour last year, will be the leading overseas player in the field.

The host city will also have strong representation through Arjun Prasad, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Rashid Khan and Shamim Khan, all winners on the DP World PGTI.

"The launch of the DP World Players Championship reflects DP World and PGTI's joint commitment of elevating Indian golf and providing our players with maximum competitive opportunities," Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said in a release.