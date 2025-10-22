DPA recognised by Delhi Olympic Association as permanent member

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) on Wednesday announced that its Delhi chapter — the Delhi Pickleball Association (DPA) for Amateur — has been affiliated with and granted permanent membership by the Delhi Olympic Association.

AIPA recently conducted the 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu and Kashmir from September 26–28.

DPA sent a contingent of 32 players to AIPA Nationals in Jammu last month.

More than 450 players from 24 states participated in the event. AIPA currently has more than 24 state associations that are helping promote the sport at the grassroots level.

Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), said, "We are thrilled to announce that the Delhi Pickleball Association (Amateur) is now officially affiliated with the Delhi Olympic Association, marking a major milestone for the sport in the capital.

"This affiliation means structured tournaments, certified training, and official representation for Delhi's players at the national level — under the aegis of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA)." "Our aim is to create an environment where players can represent the country at global sporting events. This recognition is a testament to our continued efforts towards the development of the sport," he added.