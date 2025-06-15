DPL expansion on the cards, says DDCA director Shyam Sunder

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is planning to increase the number of teams in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament to eight, said its director Shyam Sunder Sharma.

The inaugural edition of the DPL was held last year with six teams, representing different zones in Delhi, competing in the franchise-based tournament.

"We are thinking of increasing facilities in DPL... there are talks of increasing the teams as well (from six to eight)," Sharma told PTI Videos, highlighting DDCA's plan to expand the tournament.

"The new DPL season will begin in the first or second week of August," he added.

Sharma said that DDCA was happy that a large number of players who competed in DPL last year had gone on to play in the Indian Premier League this year.

"A total of 14 cricketers (who competed in) DPL played in the IPL... players like Digvesh Rathi, Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya, among others," he said, adding that there were plans to give a boost to women's cricket as well.

DDCA recently kicked off a women's T20 tournament in which 41 affiliated club are taking part. Sharma said DDCA planned to add two more women's teams by next year.

"Our apex council is giving special focus to women's cricket. If any (affiliated) club fields its women's team, it will be given Rs one lakh as subsidy and if they build their ground, then they will be give Rs 2.5 lakhs." Sharma said that the Arun Jaitley Stadium had undergone significant renovations and changes resulting in improved facilities for the players and spectators.

"We got a bad name sometimes when lights went off or the pitch wasn't in good condition. So, we renovated the stadium to provide better facilities. It was a proud moment for our apex council when we were given the 'Best Pitch Award in IPL', which is a big achievement," he added.

With the BCCI shifting the venue for the three-match women's ODI series between India and Australia in September-October from Chennai to Delhi and Mullanpur, Sharma said DDCA was committed to providing the best facilities to the players.

The matches were moved to Delhi and Mullanpur as the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is undergoing a revamp of the outfield and pitches.

"We will provide the best facilities (for the women's ODI here). We will have a lot of facilities to generate spectator interest. We have a good curator staff and everything is ready for Australia series," said Sharma.

The DDCA is also planning to send players for umpiring courses to further nurture cricketing talent.

"We want to send a few players from DDCA for umpiring courses." he said.