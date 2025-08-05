DPS RK Puram girls win gold in relay race at zonal athletics meet

New Delhi: Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram girls Naira Naqshbandi, Khanak Soni, Shanaya Arora and Aanya Singh on Tuesday won gold in the sub-juniors relay race at the annual zonal athletics championship 2025.

The meet was held at Thaygaraj Sports Complex in the national capital.

The DPS RK Puram girls' team won comprehensively, dominating the relay race right from the beginning.

Winning girls will now take part in the upcoming CBSE Cluster XX Athletics Meet 2025, to be held from August 12 to 14, at the Prahladpur Sports Complex, in New Delhi.