Draft Bill provides more women representation in sports bodies, voting right for SOMs: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Draft National Sports Bill recently prepared by the government provides for 30 percent women's representation in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and all national federations, in a move towards bringing gender parity, Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said on Monday.

The draft bill also provides that 10 per cent of the voting members in the general body of the IOA, PCI and national sports federations (NSFs) would be sportspersons of outstanding merit, according to Mandaviya.

The draft bill was circulated on October 10, inviting comments/suggestions from general public and stakeholders as part of pre-legislative consultation process.

Mandaviya said the draft bill was aimed at "modernizing and updating" the current framework in line with India's evolving sporting landscape.

"The bill mandates gender representation in executive committees and other governing bodies, ensuring that at least 30 per cent of the members are female, which aligns with global trends in gender equality and inclusivity in sports," said Mandaviya in a statement.

"The bill also ensures that 10 per cent of the voting members in the General Body of the NOC (National Olympic Committee), NPC (National Paralympic Committee), and NSFs are sportspersons of outstanding merit who are elected by the Athletes' Commission. At least two of these representatives (one male and one female) must serve on the Executive Committee," said the minister.

The minister said that the draft bill had been prepared keeping in mind India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The draft bill also has the provision for faster resolution of grievances in sports through the establishment of Appellate Sports Tribunal and Mandaviya reiterated it, saying that "good governance" was important as the country bids for the quadrennial showpiece.

"A dedicated appellate sports tribunal will handle all sports-related disputes in India, reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring faster resolution of grievances. It will reduce multiplicity of court cases and will have a single window system and will provide faster, cheaper and easier resolution of disputes," the minister said.

Under the draft bill, no civil court shall have jurisdiction to entertain any suit or proceeding in respect of any matter on which the Appellate Sports Tribunal is empowered to determine.

However, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on an appeal from an order of the Appellate Sports Tribunal is not taken away altogether.

The draft bill, if passed by the Parliament, will also serve as a model for states that have yet to establish their own sports policies, Mandaviya said.

Among other things, the draft bill provides for the establishment of sports regulatory board of India, which will act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to NSFs and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards.

"It will have flexibility and autonomy in regulating governance of sports in the country. No fix formula is provided in how NSF will be recognised," said the minister.

The draft bill also prescribes a governance structure in alignment with the international policies and keeping in view the national interest.

"NSFs will ensure that all constituent units follow good governance practices. The recognised bodies will be governed on the lines of Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter and regulations established by concerned international federations," said the statement.

The draft bill also mandates the formation of Athletes Commissions in the National Olympic Committee (NOC), National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and all NSFs, ensuring that athletes are represented and have a platform to raise concerns, participate in decision-making, and contribute to policy formulation.

"This athlete-centred approach enhances India's standing in international forums and makes the country more athlete-friendly for global events," said the minister.

"We have tremendous potential in sports provided talent is identified at grassroots level. The trend is changing in India, giving an indication that sports is growing. So, the sports policy, which was made in 2021, I have put it for public consultation," the minister added. PTI AM AM PDS PDS