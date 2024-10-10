Draft Sports Bill envisages regulatory body to ensure transparency, accountability in IOA, NSFs

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The government plans to establish a Sports Regulatory Board of India to regulate the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSFs) in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in their operations, as per the Draft National Sports Governance Bill.

The Draft Bill was circulated on Thursday for inviting comments/suggestions of general public and stakeholders as part of pre-legislative consultation process. Suggestions/comments may be sent to the Sports Ministry by October 25 through email or by post.

The Bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices in sports, and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, through good governance practices.

Another objective is to establish institutional capacity for governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards.

"... the Olympic Charter and Paralympic Charter emphasize impeccable ethical behaviour in sports governance, the embodying principles of which are to be duly incorporated into the constitutional documents and practices of the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee and National Sports Federations to align them with global governance standards," the Draft Bill said.

"... to manage their internal and external affairs in an open, fair and transparent manner in the public interest ... the Government of India respects the principle of autonomy of sports federations in the country in line with the fundamental principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter and the Paralympic Charter." The Draft Bill envisages the establishment of the Sports Regulatory Board of India as a body corporate with head office in New Delhi.

The Central Government shall prescribe composition of the Board and the appointment procedures, eligibility criteria, qualifications and term of the members.

The selection of the members of the Board shall be made by the Central Government on recommendations of a selection committee consisting Sports Secretary (Chairperson) Sports Authority of India Director General, Vice Chancellor of National Sports University, one Khel Ratna awardee and one Dronacharya awardee.

The Regulatory Board shall be responsible for regulating the governance of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), NSFs, RSFs and their affiliated units in a manner that ensures transparency, accountability, and integrity in the management and administration of sports in India and for that it shall be empowered to issue necessary regulations.

Before taking any action against the NOC or NSFs for non compliance of the provisions of the Bill, the Sports Regulatory Board of India shall consult with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) or concerned NSF.

In case the Sports Regulatory Board of India suspends or cancels the recognition of the NOC or the NPC, as interim measure, the Draft Bill also empowers the Board to constitute ad-hoc normalization committees as deemed appropriate to administer the NOC or the NPC as the case may be in consultation with IOC/IPC.

Another important provision is the constitution of an Athletes Commission by the NOC, the NPC and every NSF within six months of coming into force of the Bill.

"The Athletes Commissions of NOC, NPC and every NSFs shall be constituted and elections shall be conducted as per the rules prescribed by the SRB from time to time, which shall be in consonance with the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter and with the guidelines specified by the IOC, the IPC and IFs as the case may be.

"Election for the Athletes Commission of the NOC, the NPC and every NSF shall be held in the same year as the election of the EC of the NOC, the NPC or concerned NOC, with the same tenure as the EC Members of the NOC, the NPC or concerned NSF." The Draft Bill also envisages the establishment of Sports Election Panel so that the NOC, NPC and NSFs can appoint electoral officers from among the committee members.

The Draft Bill provides for establishment of Appellate Sports Tribunal, Safe Sport and Grievance Redressal Mechanisms to prescribe a safe sport policy, including with respect to the protection and safety of minor athletes, and the provisions of the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act, 2013 in all activities, events, operations and proceedings undertaken by NOC, NPC, NSFs/RSFs as the case may be.

The NOC, NPC and NSFs will also be deemed to be public authorities except in respect of certain matters. The provisions of Right to Information Act 2005 will be applicable to them.

The Draft Bill also plans to have a uniform 15-member Executive Council for the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee and NSFs.

"An individual who has served as a Designated Office Bearer of the NOC, for more than two consecutive terms, each term not exceeding four (4) years, shall not be eligible to contest for a Designated Office Bearer post for a period of four years after last serving as a Designated Office Bearer," as per the Draft Bill.

A candidate shall not exceed the age of seventy (70) at the time of contesting the election or seeking nomination, he/she shall not have been convicted of an offence and being sentenced for a period of more than 2 (two) years, he/she shall not have been charge-framed by any court in India in respect of an offence for which a sentence of a period of more than 2 (two) years. PTI PDS PDS APA APA