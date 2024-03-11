Drama at wrestling trials: Vinesh Phogat does not let bouts start in two categories

Patiala: Keen to ensure that she remains in reckoning for the Paris Games, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat did not let selection trials start in the women's 50kg and 53kg categories and demanded a written assurance from the authorities that a final trial will be held in the 53kg weight class before the Olympics.

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre to compete in the 50kg trials.

The 29-year-old used to compete in 53kg before the protest but has lowered her weight class since Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota in that category.

However, Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance. She also sought permission to compete in both 50kg and 53kg trials on Monday, leading to a bizarre situation.

The officials went into discussions.

The wrestlers who are to compete in the 50kg weight class were complaining to the officials.

"We are waiting since the past 2.5 hours," they said.

This is despite the fact that IOA ad-hoc panel has already announced that a final trial will be held to pick India's representative in 53kg. The best four wrestlers in 53kg will compete in trials near the Games and the winner will be asked to compete with Antim.

The winner of that bout will represent India.

"Vinesh wants an assurance from the government. Probably she fears that if WFI gets back the control, the federation may change the selection policy. But how can the government give assurance on this. The government can't interfere in selection matters," a coach, present at the trials, told PTI.

"Probably she wants to secure her future. If she loses 50kg trials today she wants to ensure that she remains in hunt in 53kg. If she finishes in top-4 today in 53kg, she remains alive for Paris Games qualification," the coach added.